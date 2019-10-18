A man and woman have been arrested by South Yorkshire Police over the death of a baby.

They were arrested as part of an ongoing probe into the death of a nine-week-old baby boy last year.

The baby suffered a cardiac arrest in a house in Great Houghton on Friday, November 30 and died in hospital on Monday, December 3.

A 29-year-old Barnsley man arrested on suspicion of murder in the wake of the death was re-arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, and further arrested on suspicion of wounding.

A 28-year-old woman from Barnsley was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of wounding in connection to the same incident.

Both have been bailed pending further enquiries as the investigation continues.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: "This is a tragic and extremely complex case.

“My team of officers has been working hard over the last few months to piece together everything we know about what happened in the lead up to the devastating loss of this baby.

"I know this incident had a significant impact on the local community and our thoughts continue to be with those affected.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 851 of November 30.