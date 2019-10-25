Man and woman arrested in connection with death of 39 migrants found in lorry in Essex

Have your say

A man and a woman have been arrested over the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry in Essex.

A 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington, Cheshire, have been arrested on conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter, the police have said.

Essex Police launched a murder investigation on Wednesday morning after the discovery was made inside a lorry container on an industrial estate in Grays.

Among the victims included the body of a teenager, the force confirmed.

A 25-year-old man - the lorry driver - from Northern Ireland was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly before 1.40am on Wednesday following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays.

Some 38 adults and a teenager were pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are now underway to identify them.

A statement from Essex Police said: "We have carried out warrants in Cheshire as part of the investigation into 39 bodies being discovered in a lorry trailer in Grays.

"As a result, a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter.

"A 25-year-old man, the driver of the lorry, remains in custody on suspicion of murder. A warrant of further detention was granted yesterday, Thursday 24 October, by local magistrates."