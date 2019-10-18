Man and woman arrested in connection with death of nine-week-old baby

Have your say

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a nine-week-old baby boy in South Yorkshire.

Police have re-arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder, following the baby's death in December last year.

South Yorkshire Police also confirmed a 28-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

The baby was found by emergency services in cardiac arrest at a home in Barnsley just before 8pm on November 30 last year, and the boy died on December 3.

The man and woman, both from Barnsley, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The 29-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with the incident, the force said.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: "This is a tragic and extremely complex case.

"My team of officers has been working hard over the last few months to piece together everything we know about what happened in the lead up to the devastating loss of this baby.

"I know this incident had a significant impact on the local community and our thoughts continue to be with those affected."