Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of Yorkshire man

Have your say

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Rotherham yesterday (Nov 10).

Emergency services rushed to a property in Denman Street following reports a man had been seriously injured at approximately 9.30pm

Police SWNS

A 26-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been formally identified and a post mortem examination has not yet taken place, police said.

Two people, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from the Rotherham area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and both are currently in police custody.

There is a police cordon on Denman Street, which is expected to remain in place for most of Monday.

This is to allow detectives to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, police said.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Denman Street area yesterday evening.

If you believe you have any information that could help police, please call 101 quoting incident number 800 of 10 November 2019.

You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.