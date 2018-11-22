Man appears in Leeds Crown Court charged with murdering three-year-old boy

A MAN charged with murdering a three-year-old boy who died at a house in West Yorkshire has appeared before Leeds Crown Court.

Kyle Campbell, 26, is charged with the murder of Riley Siswick, causing or allowing the death of a child and two further counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against another child.

The incident happened in a property on Smiths Avenue

Riley was found unresponsive at his home on Smiths Avenue, Marsh, Huddersfield, on February 6, 2016.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riley's mum, Kayleigh Siswick, 26, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

Campbell and Siswick, both Heys View, Huddersfield, sat in the dock of the court while the case was mentioned.

The pair also before Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday, when the case was committed to the Crown court.

Both spoke to confirm their date of birth and nationality.

No pleas were entered to the charges.

A provisional trial date was set for May 20 next year.

Any trial would be expected to last up to six weeks.

The court heard reports would need to be prepared by medical experts ahead of a trial.

A pathologist has also been instructed in the case.

Both defendants will next appear before the court on December 20 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Siswick was granted bail with conditions not to contact Campbell and other individuals named in court.

She must also reside at an address which was read out to the court.

A bail application for Campbell was refused and he was returned to custody.