Man arrested after 12-hour police standoff while theatening to jump into River Ouse in York

The man climbed onto the wrong side of a safety barrier on the River Ouse in York

Officers were called at around noon on Wednesday (Sep 8) to a report of a man breaching a criminal behaviour order in the city centre.

When they arrived, the man ran off and climbed onto the wrong side of a safety barrier on the River Ouse. He threatened to jump, and refused to come down for 12 hours.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident was brought to end in the early hours of this morning (Sep 9).

A statement from the force said: "Officers moved in and the incident was safely brought to a conclusion in the early hours of today.