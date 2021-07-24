Police were called to the Roger Lane in Huddersfield at approximately 12pm yesterday

Police were called to the Roger Lane in Huddersfield at approximately 12pm yesterday, and found two men aged 59 and 21 who had suffered injuries believed to have been caused by a knife.

The younger man did not require hospital treatment, while the 59-year-old man was taken to hospital for injuries described as serious but not life threatening.

A 58-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and Section 47 assault in connection with the matter.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Kirklees District CID is appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

Detective Sergeant Rob Stevens of Kirklees CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into what is a serious but isolated incident in Huddersfield.

“We do not believe there was any threat to the wider public and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with what took place.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who has information, witnessed, or has footage of the assaults and anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 683 of July 23."