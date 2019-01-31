Man arrested after stolen goods found at a house in Hull

Have your say

A man has been arrested in connection with two burglaries after suspected stolen goods were found at a property in Hull.

Humberside Police searched a house at Kentmere Close after getting information about a stolen gas boiler that was taken from a building site in the Kingswood area of the city.

Other items were found at the address including power tools. The 39-year-old man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with any further information can contact us quoting log 101 of 28/01/19.