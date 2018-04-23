Man arrested as police in York investigate serious sexual assault

A man is being held in police custody as officers investigate reports of a serious sexual assault in York.

The assault was reported to have taken place overnight in the Bootham area of the city.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in the Bootham area of York overnight between Sunday, April 22 and Monday, April 23.

"A 31 year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody for questioning."

