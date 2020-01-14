Man arrested by police for attempted murder after 12-year-old boy shot in Yorkshire

A 30-year-old man has been arrested by police tonight as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Yorkshire.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and is currently in police custody.

Police SWNS

Emergency services were called to Northern Avenue in Arbourthorne, Sheffield at around 3.45pm on Sunday, where a 12 year old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting incident number 516 of 12 January 2020 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or submit information via their website crimestoppers-uk.org.