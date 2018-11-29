Man arrested for alleged rape as part of Rotherham child sex exploitation investigation

A 35-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a female under the age of 16 as part of a national crime investigation.

He was arrested on Tuesday as part of the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood - an investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013.

The man, from Rotherham, was interviewed by officers and released under investigation.

There are currently 22 separate investigations under the Stovewood umbrella, with 156 suspects identified and 303 complainants engaging with officers. 24 suspects have been charged and 16 have now been arrested (or attended a police station voluntarily) and bailed or released under investigation.