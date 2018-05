Have your say

Officers have arrested a man for drunk and disorderly behaviour at a Harrogate hotel.

North Yorkshire Police were called out at roughly 5am on Friday (May, 11) to the Yorkshire Hotel on Prospect Place.

The man was said to have entered staff-only areas and caused a disturbance. Night staff called police to help remove him.

Laying down on the steps of the hotel he refused to leave the area and was arrested.