Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of 'Britain's worst paedophile' at Yorkshire prison

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of "Britain's worst paedophile" at an East Yorkshire prison.

Richard Huckle, one of Britain's worst paedophiles who abused up to 200 Malaysian children, was stabbed to death at HMP Full Sutton, near Pocklington on October 13, last year.

The 33-year-old was serving 22 life terms for horrific crimes against Malaysian children as young as six months.

Issuing a statement on Monday, Humberside Police said: "A 29 year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at HMP Full Sutton on 13 October 2019.

"A file has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and we are awaiting their decision regarding charges."

Huckle, from Ashford in Kent was jailed back in June 2016 after admitting 71 charges of sex abuse against children under 12.

He was being held at Full Sutton, prison for men in categories A and B about 10 miles east of York.

Read more: Britain's worst paedophile found stabbed to death at Yorkshire prison as police launch investigation

It holds some of the most difficult and dangerous criminals in the country, with a capacity for almost 560 inmates.

Huckle, a Baptist churchgoer used his religion to prey on vulnerable children.

He was compiling a paedophile's manual at the time of his arrest by the National Crime Agency.

He first visited Malaysia on a teaching gap year when he was 19 and went on to groom more children posing as a respectable Christian English teacher and philanthropist.

Five of the youngsters were living in a children's home and on one occasion he took a girl out to celebrate her fifth birthday and molested her at his house in Kuala Lumpur.

Huckle, who studied IT at university in Malaysia, was arrested by National Crime Agency officials as he arrived at Gatwick Airport en route to spend Christmas with his family in 2014.

Officers seized Huckle's encrypted laptop and managed to uncover more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos although there were other files they were unable to crack.