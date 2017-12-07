Man arrested in Huddersfield for attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder today as investigations into the firing of gun shots in Huddersfield continue.

The suspect is aged 24 and a 25-year-old man also arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

It follows an incident last Thursday November 30 where shots were fired on Long Lane near to the junction of Longfield Avenue in Dalton at around 10.20pm.

The 28-year-old male victim was on a bike and he suffered a minor injury to his arm.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan leads the Force’s Firearms Prevent Team said: "We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into this incident and I would like to appeal directly to the local community to come forward with any information they have.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170560797 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.