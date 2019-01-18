Man arrested in Hull after car hit another vehicle and bollard then landed on roof

A man is being held in custody by police in Hull after a car hit another vehicle and a bollard before ending up on its roof.

Humberside Police said the 20-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving after the crash in Newland Avenue at around 2.30am.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and assaulting a police officer.

A spokesman said the car involved had ended up on its roof, while the other vehicle and the bollard were damaged.

The man is also being held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after allegedly spitting on one of the officers involved in responding to the incident.

