Man arrested in Pudsey over shots fired at house in Bradford

Police arrested a man in Pudsey last night as part of the ongoing investigation into gunshots fired at a house in Bradford.

Damage was caused to the property in Union House Lane, Queensbury, when a gun was fired towards it at about 9pm on Monday, March 19.

Also in crime: Thieves steal Leeds Rhinos' Stevie Ward's precious 2017 Super League Grand Final victory ring



Investigating officers yesterday arrested a 31-year-old man from an address in the Pudsey area.

West Yorkshire Police today said he remains in custody for questioning in connection with the incident.

Also in crime: Murder trial jury retires to consider verdicts over Leeds pub car park death



A 19-year-old man from Bradford has been charged already and appeared before Bradford Magistrates' Court last month.

The investigation is being led by the Firearms Prevent Team which is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Also in crime: Trail of destruction after dumper trucks stolen from Leeds building site



Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the team on 101, quoting log 1969 of 19 March.

Information can also be reported via the force website or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.