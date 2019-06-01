Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Sheffield tram death

A man is being questioned over suspected murder after the death of a man who was hit by a tram, South Yorkshire Police say.

Martin Rigg was seriously injured after being hit by a tram on West Street in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield on Wednesday, May 22.

The 37-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but sadly died in the early hours of Monday, May 27.

Police said on Saturday that a 26-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of Mr Rigg's murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, investigating said: “We’re working hard to establish the facts that led to the death of Mr Riggs. We are urging people to contact us if you have any information into what happened the moments before the incident occurred."

The Force say they are continuing to investigate Mr Riggs' death and are still appealing for anyone with information who can help them understand what happened prior to the collision.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 939 of 22 May 2019 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.