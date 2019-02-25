Man arrested over alleged child abduction attempts at hospital

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to abduct two children from a hospital's emergency department.

West Midlands Police said the 47-year-old suspect was detained by officers called to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

New Cross Hospital. (David Jones/PA Wire)

The force said in a statement that the man was alleged to have approached two children in the A & E department and tried to take them from the hospital.

The statement read: "On both occasions, the parents intervened. The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction and remains in police custody.

"Incidents like this are extremely rare and we're working with New Cross Hospital to provide reassurance to visitors and patients."

A spokeswoman for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust said: "The safety of our patients and staff is paramount.

"There was an incident yesterday evening which our security teams and the police dealt with swiftly. We have launched an internal investigation."

By Matthew Cooper, Press Association