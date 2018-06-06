Man arrested over arson attacks on mosque and Sikh temple in Leeds

Detectives investigating two linked arson attacks on a mosque and a Sikh temple in Leeds say they have arrested a man.

The 42-year-old was arrested at an address in Leeds last night on suspicion of arson.

Officers standing guard outside theJamia Masjid Abu Huraira Mosque in Beeston following yesterday's arson attack. Picture: Gary Longbottom

Read more: Mosque and Sikh temple in Leeds set on fire in arson attacks on the same night



It follows fires started at the front doors of the Jamia Masjid Abu Huraira Mosque in Hardy Street, Beeston, and the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha Gurdwara, in Lady Pit Lane, in the early hours of yesterday.

The man remains in police custody today as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are continuing to progress the investigation and the man in custody will be interviewed about the incidents today.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries, including a detailed trawl of CCTV in the areas surrounding both incidents."

Read more: Photos show fire damage to Leeds mosque and Sikh temple as police investigate hate crime arson attacks



Detectives still want to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at either location or who saw any person or vehicles in those areas between 3am and 4am yesterday.

Det Insp Holmes said: “We are continuing to liaise with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team who are maintaining an increased presence in the area and having regular contact with key representatives from the communities affected to keep them updated and to reassure the wider community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 1318270739 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read more: Leeds community slams 'awful' hate crime arson attacks on Mosque and Sikh temple