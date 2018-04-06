Man arrested over racially aggravated assault after EDL members turn up at Leeds Crown Court

A man remains in police custody after being arrested in connection with an assault at Leeds Crown Court.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the court at 9.20am this morning following reports of an assault.

The disturbance is said to have taken place when members of the far-right English Defence League turned up at the court due to an ongoing case.

A police spokesman said a man had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and remained in custody.

