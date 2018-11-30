Man banned from Bradford city centre after begging at traffic islands

A man known to beg for money at traffic islands in Bradford has been banned from the city centre for three years.

Paul Darracott has been served with a Criminal Behaviour Order after the Bradford District Anti-Social Behaviour Unit presented evidence showing he had refused to accept any help to address his issues.

Also in news: Leeds police officer put herself in path of moving car in bid to protect schoolboy

West Yorkshire Police today said that evidence had been presented about several counts of begging - a criminal offence under the 1842 Vagrancy Act - as well as Darracott's association with drugs users in the city centre.

The group had been causing issues by discarding drug paraphernalia and rubbish outside business premises.

The order means 53-year-old Darracott is prohibited from entering the city centre unless attending court, or planned appointments with legal representatives, or housing or substance misuse agencies.

If he breaches the terms of the order served by magistrates on November 13, he will be brought back before the court and further action will be considered.

Also in news: Doctor killed in Stanningley bypass crash was ex-RAF and air ambulance medic

Chief Inspector Michael Rutter, of Bradford District Police, said: “Anyone who is found begging in the district is advised of the support that is available to them. Unfortunately there are those, like Mr Darracott, who refuse to accept any offers of help.

“Our priority is always the wellbeing of the individual involved. Enforcement action such as a Criminal Behaviour Order, is always viewed as the last resort.



“We hope this will give Mr Darracott the incentive to engage and get the support he needs, and we encourage the public to assist by reporting any suspected breaches of the order.”