Man banned from keeping animals after skinny pet dog found covered in faeces

A man has been banned from keeping animals for life after his pet dog was found so skinny an RSPCA inspector could put her fingers around the animal's waist.

Dobba, the 11-year-old doberman weighed just 23.8kg when he was handed into the Hull RSPCA branch, just weeks before Christmas. Dobba's ribs were clearly visible and his waist was so tiny that RSPCA inspector Jilly Dickinson could fit her fingers around it.

Dobba is now ready to be rehomed after being cared for by the RSPCA.

The point of Dobba's skull had protruded through his skin, causing a sore, and he was covered in faeces.

An investigation was launched, leading officers to locating Dobba's owner Simon Agnew.

Agnew, 46, falsely claimed he had re-homed the dog, telling various lies to inspectors.

Inspector Dickinson said: "Dobba was microchipped so we went straight round to Mr Agnew's home and interviewed him the following week. He gave us various accounts of what had happened and claimed that he'd re-homed Dobba three months earlier.

"He said he'd asked a friend to pretend to find him in the street and hand him in. He forgot that Dobba was still microchipped in his name.

"We decide to appeal to the public for information via the press and were then contacted by someone who said Mr Agnew did still own Dobba."

Agnew, of Sykes Street, Hull, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court and pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffers to Dobba.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order - including an alcohol treatment requirement. He was disqualified from keeping all animals for life and was ordered to pay £300 in costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Agnew, who had already been handed a suspended sentence for a previous unrelated matter, was also fined £320 for breaching that sentence.

Inspector Dickinson added: “Dobba was incredibly skinny and had clearly been left to get into such a state over a period of time

"You could see all of his ribs and his waist was so tiny that I could fit my fingers around it.

“His head was so skinny that the point of his skull had protruded through his skin and caused a sore. He was covered in faeces and absolutely stank.

“Thankfully, he’s now put on almost 7kg and is doing really well in our care. He’s already been reserved by a loving family and is due to go to his new home soon."