Paul Bowes, 30, of Etherley Dene, Bishop Auckland, was convicted of hunting with a dog at Rise in East Yorkshire and causing unnecessary suffering to a brown hare, by standing on the animal while his dog mauled it, following a trial in August.

Sentencing at Hull Magistrates, district judge Zoe Passfield said she had seen footage of what had happened to the hare during the trial.

A brown Hare, enjoying the early morning sun in a stubble field near Harewood Picture: James Hardisty

Mitigating, Alison Downs said Bowes accepted that on January 2 2020 “a hare was chased and killed and he dispatched the hare having taken it from the mouth of the dog”.

Miss Downs said the 30-year-old, who had a previous conviction for lamping or night poaching, was the breadwinner for his family.

She said the case had been a “wake up call” adding: “This young man has learned his lesson and got rid of his dogs”.

Bowes was handed an 18 week suspended jail sentence and has to do 200 hours unpaid work.