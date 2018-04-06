Man burgled Leeds bar Tapped on the day after he received suspended prison sentence

A man carried out a burglary at a Leeds city centre bar on the day after he received a suspended prison sentence.

Damien Robinson, of no fixed address, was also still on licence following time spent in prison for burglary when he entered Tapped via a staff entrance on March 14 this year.

He rifled through coats belonging to staff, returning after being disturbed to steal various items from a man’s jacket.

Leeds Crown Court heard all the items except the man’s wallet were recovered when he was arrested a short time later.

Robinson also admitted an attempted burglary at Marks and Spencer in Briggate on March 4, a burglary at the Ibis hotel at Crown Point on March 9 and shoplifting from Boots in Vicar Lane on March 12.

The court heard Robinson had 41 convictions for 100 offences, mainly for shoplifting and burglary.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said Robinson’s adult life had been blighted by drug and alcohol issues, as well as periods of homelessness.

He said he had lost his home on the day he received the suspended sentence and, feeling hopeless, had taken Spice the next day and gone on to carry out the burglary at the bar.

Mr Cook said Robinson had signed up to a drug rehabilitation programme in Doncaster prison while on remand, adding: “He welcomes the opportunity to get some real assistance with his drug problem.”

Recorder Paul Greaney QC sentenced him to 18 months in prison for the four offences, to be followed by four months for the suspended sentence.

