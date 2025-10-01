Man caused with death by dangerous driving after death of 68-year-old pedestrian

A man has been charged after a pedestrian hit by a car died in Bradford on Saturday.

Officers were called at 11.56pm on Saturday September 27 to reports that a man had been hit by a Honda Jazz car.

The 68-year-old died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Robert Nagoda, 28, of no fixed abobe, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop at a scene of a collision, driving without insurance and failing to report a collision.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday (Oct 1).

A second man has also been arrested in connection with the collision.

The 20 year-old, from Bradford, has been interviewed and released on bail.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.