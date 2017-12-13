Man charged after series of linked incidents in Leeds

A man that was arrested in connection with an attack on a Leeds shop worker and two other incidents in the city on Monday has since been charged.

The 27-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and dangerous driving in Kirkstall Road. He was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning said a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson.

It followed an assault on a female member of staff at the Co-op in Broadway, Hawksworth. Police linked it to a separate assault in Horsforth and a crash in Kirskstall also on Monday.