Man charged as police issue appeal over alleged rape in East Yorkshire

A woman is alleged to have been raped after accepting a lift of a man in a van in East Yorkshire.

The woman was walking along Nafferton Road in Driffield when a man in a large white van reportedly pulled up alongside her and offered her a lift.

The woman got into the van, which is then believed to have continued travelling in the direction of Nafferton for a short distance before pulling over into a lay by, where the rape is reported to have taken place on the afternoon of November 25.

Humberside Police confirmed the woman is receiving support from specially trained officers.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with rape.

Richard Ramsey, of Ings Lane, Bedale, North Yorkshire, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Hull Crown Court on January 2.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses are urged to call the force on 101 quoting log 315 of November 25.