Man charged with arson after Ilkley Moor fire

A man has been charged with arson after a fire on Ilkley Moor over the weekend.

There were two separate fires on the moorland which blazed throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Firefighters on Ilkley Moor. (Photo: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service).

The first was near Bingley by the Dick Hudson's pub and this blaze was extinguished on Saturday.

-> The stunning photos that show the devastating aftermath of the Ilkley Moor wildfires

However later on Saturday afternoon a second larger fire took hold near Hanging Stone Road and continued to spread through the night and into Sunday.

Three men, aged 19, 23 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of arson on Sunday in relation to the smaller fire of the two.

One man has now been charged with arson, but it is unclear whether this is in relation to the smaller or bigger fire - or whether the two are fires are linked.

Two men have been released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were still at the scene on Tuesday afternoon damping down.

-> Ilkley Moor Fire: Three men arrested and held in custody as fire is 'under control'