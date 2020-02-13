Man charged with attempted murder in Bridlington

Have your say

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was found with knife wounds in Bridlington, East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police were called following reports of a serious assault in Lansdowne Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives have now charged Andrew Jewitt, of Carlisle Road, Bridlington, with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning.