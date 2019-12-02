Man charged with attempted murder in North Yorkshire as police appeal for nightclub witnesses

A 25-year-old male has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Little Holtby, North Yorkshire over the weekend.

The victim, a 43-year-old man from Northallerton, sustained critical injuries following an incident in the early hours of Sunday and remains in hospital.

Detectives want to speak to a man and woman who left Club Amadeus in Northallerton at around 3am on Sunday to get a taxi.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who might have information to get in touch.

Detectives want to speak to a man and woman who left Club Amadeus in Northallerton at around 3am on Sunday to get a taxi.

As they climbed into the back of the taxi they were joined by another man who sat in the front passenger seat.

Officers believe that the taxi first stopped in the Elm Avenue junction with Elm Court area of Northallerton before continuing to Little Holtby and that the couple may have vital information that could assist the investigation.

The 25-year-old man will appear in court later this month charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Constable Quita Passmore of North Yorkshire Police via email at quita.passmore@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or by calling 01609 643 226.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 12190220234 when providing information.