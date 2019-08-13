Man charged with child abduction as police still search for missing Vietnamese teenager

A man has been charged with child abduction after a 15-year-old Vietnamese girl went missing while in York.

Linh Thi Dieu Le, a tourist from Vietnam, was last seen on the bar walls above Station Rise in York at 4.40pm last Tuesday (August 6).

A 25-year-old man has now been charged with child abduction and facilitating a breach of immigration laws.

He appeared at York Magistrates yesterday.

Seven other people who were arrested in connection with the case have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police have executed warrants in the Staffordshire area and two other people have been arrested.

They remain in police custody.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are still actively searching for Linh Le and are appealing for any information that could help find her.

"It is believed that she could be anywhere in the country."

If you think you might have seen Linh Le, or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police on 101 quoting North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190144430.

If you have an immediate sighting of her, please dial 999.