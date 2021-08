In the early hours of Thursday, August 26, North Yorkshire Police received a report of a disturbance in the Tang Hall area of York.

Officers then launched a search for a woman who was later found inside a vehicle in Leeds.

The woman is now safe.

A man has been charged with kidnap after a woman was found inside a vehicle in Leeds.

A 31-year-old man was arrested.

He has been charged with kidnap and two motoring offences.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates’ court today (August 27)