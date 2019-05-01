Man charged with manslaughter following death of six-year-old Stanley Metcalf

Have your say

A man is due to appear in court charged with the manslaughter of six-year-old Stanley Metcalf in East Yorkshire.

Albert Grannon, 77, will appear at Hull Magistrates Court tomorrow,

He also faces an allegation of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

Stanley died following an incident in Sproatley on July 26, 2018.

A Humberside Police spokeswoman said: "A man has been summonsed to court to face allegations of manslaughter and section 1 possession of a firearm without a certificate.

"It follows the death of six-year-old Stanley Metcalf during an incident in Sproatley in East Yorkshire on Thursday 26 July 2018.

"77-year-old Albert Grannon has been served the summons, and is due before Hull Magistrates Court on Thursday 2 May.

"We must remind members of the media that this case is now active."