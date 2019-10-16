Man charged with murder and kidnap of North Yorkshire woman

Have your say

A man arrested over the death of a woman in North Yorkshire has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

Natalie Harker's body was discovered in woodland in Brough with St Giles on Wednesday, October 9.

The 30-year-old was from nearby Colburn, North Yorkshire Police said.

A 44-year-old man has now been charged with kidnapping and murdering Ms Harker.

The man, who is from Catterick, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 17.

Meanwhile, detectives are continuing to appeal for further information which could help the case, especially if they knew Ms Harker in recent years.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12190187139 when passing on information.