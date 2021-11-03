Man charged with murder of Halifax woman Dawn Walker as family pay tribute to her

The 52-year-old's body was found dumped on playing fields off Aysgarth Avenue in Lightcliffe, close to her home, on Sunday October 31.

Police now believe Dawn was murdered some time between October 27 and the day she was found.

Dawn Walker

Thomas Nutt, 45, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, has been charged with her murder and will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today.

In a tribute to Dawn, her family have said: “We write this with a very heavy heart that yesterday we lost a loving daughter, mother, nanna, sister, auntie and friend. In circumstances beyond our control, you were taken from us so suddenly. We ask at this time as a family, that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve.”

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles of the West Yorkshire Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We would like to reiterate the family’s wishes for privacy at this extremely distressing time and ask for people not to speculate the circumstances regarding Dawn’s death.