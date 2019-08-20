Man charged with murdering his police officer girlfriend in Yorkshire

A man from East Yorkshire has been charged with murdering his partner - a 56-year-old police officer.

Carole Forth, a police community support officer for Humberside Police, was found dead at a property on Woodhall Street in Hull two days before Christmas last year.

The force said today that Ms Forth's 2-year-old partner Edward Scott has been charged with her murder.

Paying tribute to the PCSO, a police spokesman said: "Carole was a dedicated and well-loved member of our team who had worked for the force for 12 yeas and was based at our Preston Road station."

Detective Chief Inspector Christine Calvert added: “Carole was a valued and dedicated officer who is greatly missed by her colleagues and the community she served.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues, who are being supported by our teams.”

Scott, of Woodhall Street, appeared before Hull Magistrates Court on Tuesday and the case has been sent to Hull Crown Court at a date to be fixed.