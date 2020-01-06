Man charged with rape over attack in which woman was allegedly stabbed

Have your say

A man is in court over the alleged rape and stabbing of a woman in West Yorkshire.

The 24-year-old victim reported the sexual attack outside the Carlton Lanes shopping centre in Castleford in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Leeds Magistrates Court

The woman was also reportedly stabbed following the rape.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Monday that a 37-year-old man was charged with rape, robbery, grievous bodily harm and possession of a blade.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

A spokesman for the force said: "Kevin Lemm, 37, of Denton Terrace, Castleford, has been charged with rape, section 18 wounding, robbery, threats to kill and possession of a Bladed Article.

"He will appear at Leeds Magistrates court today Monday 6 January."

The victim was described as being in a stable condition on Saturday afternoon, and is currently being supported by specially-trained officers.