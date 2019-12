Have your say

A man has been charged with six counts of attempted murder after pedestrians were hit by a car in Cleckheaton.

Andrew Wrigglesworth, 49, will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Bradford Road, Cleckheaton (Photo: Google).

Six pedestrians were hit at around 12.30am on Sunday morning on Bradford Road, close to the junction with Balme Road.

Of the six injured, five have been released from hospital.

A sixth person remains in hospital in a critical condition.