Man claimed to be a police officer and tried to drag woman out jogging into derelict building

A man who claimed to be a police officer and assaulted a woman after she resisted his attempts to drag her into an empty building has been jailed for 13 years.

Jamie Plaxton of no fixed abode, was found guilty of the attempted kidnap and assault with intent to commit a sexual offence following a four-day trial earlier this month.

He was sentenced on Wednesday at Hull Crown Court for the two offences and also to assault, to which he had entered a guilty plea

Plaxton was also given a further four-years on license and has been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

On Monday 25 February 2019, Plaxton left a man with serious facial injuries in an unprovoked attack in a derelict building near to St Andrews Quay.

The following day around 2.45pm Plaxton attacked a woman who was jogging in the St Andrews Quay area.

He approached the woman from behind and grabbed hold of her before claiming to be a police officer and trying to take her into a nearby derelict building.

The woman resisted and he then began to assault her, hitting her repeatedly in the head, face and body.

The woman managed to get away and call the police and officers found Plaxton inside one of the buildings a short time later, with the clothing described by the victim hidden under a mattress inside.

DC Luke Albison said: “Plaxton is a despicable violent criminal and his actions were utterly abhorrent.

“I hope that he uses his time inside as an opportunity to reflect on what he has done and the impact that his actions have had on the lives of the victims.

“I want to praise the victims for their bravery throughout the investigative process and do not underestimate the trauma that they must have felt having had to relive the events at court.

“I hope now that Plaxton is locked up, they can begin to feel safer and hopefully are able to move on from their ordeal.”