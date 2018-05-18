Man comes forward after Scarborough shop theft CCTV appeal

A man has made contact with police in Scarborough after a CCTV image was released as part of an ongoing investigation.

North Yorkshire Police earlier issued an appeal about the theft at a store in Cayton, which happened on May 12.

They said a man had stolen four bottles of WKD and a can of lager, before fleeing without paying.

The CCTV image showed a man who officers wanted to trace in connection with their enquiries.

Issuing an update, a force spokesman said: “The man shown in the CCTV image has now identified himself to the police.”

He also thanked the public and media for their help with the appeal.