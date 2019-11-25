Man critically injured after car crashes into dry stone wall in Bingley

Have your say

A 20-year-old man is critically ill in hospital after a crash in Bingley in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A black Vauxhall Corsa was being driven along Cottingley Cliffe Road when it left the road and struck a tree and a dry stone wall at around 3.20am.

Cottingley Cliffe Road (Photo: Google).

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury.

They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has dash cam footage which may assist is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, referencing log 0281 of November 24.