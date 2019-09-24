Man denies murdering Yorkshire PCSO

A man has denied murdering his partner after appearing in court this morning.

Edward Scott, 62, is charged with the murder of his partner PCSO Carole Forth, 56, who worked for Humberside Police.

Scott appeared for a pre-trial hearing at Grimsby Crown Court on Tuesday morning, via video link from Sheffield Crown Court.

He is accused of killing Ms Forth, who died at a property in Woodhall Street, east Hull, just two days before Christmas last year.

Scott, of Smook Hills Road, Hollym, East Yorkshire, pleaded not guilty to murder and was told by His Honour Judge Thomas QC that he would be bailed until his hearing on April 22, with certain conditions attached.

His bail conditions stipulate that he must live at the same address, remain indoors from 9pm to 7am, not gain any travel documents and not contact any prosecution witnesses.

Colleagues of Ms Forth previously paid tribute to her following her death.

Detective Chief Inspector Christine Calvert had previously said: “Carole was a valued and dedicated officer who is greatly missed by her colleagues and the community she served.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues, who are being supported by our teams.”