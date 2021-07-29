Man dies and three people arrested following tragic incident at Aireville Park in Skipton

Officers were called to Aireville Park at around 8pm on Wednesday following reports a man was seriously injured.

The man was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police arrested a man in Skipton shortly after the incident, while two other men were arrested in West Yorkshire today (Thursday).

All three men remain in police custody.

Police cordoned off areas of Aireville Park including the leisure centre and surrounding areas while investigations took place.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch.

Senior Investigation Officer Detective Inspector Steve Menzies, of North Yorkshire Police Major Investigation Team, said: "This is a tragic incident where a man lost his life.

"Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but I would like to reassure the local community that this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public”

“Information that the public may have is vitally important to us, and to the man’s family, so I urge anyone with any information to please make contact.