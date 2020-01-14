Man dies in crash on notorious Yorkshire Dales road

A man has died in a crash at the notorious Buttertubs Pass in the Yorkshire Dales.

The man, who is from the local area and believed to be in his 50s, was driving a black Land Rover Defender when it left the road just before 11am on Saturday.

Emergency services and the Swaledale Mountain Rescue, were called to the scene due to the final positioning of the car, however despite the efforts involved, the man died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone who may have seen the black Land Rover Defender before the crash to get in touch.

The vehicle, which is quite distinctive, has a white roof and silver canopy.

Traffic Sergeant Mark Patterson from the Major Collision Investigation Unit said: “Members of the public who were travelling along that section of road on Saturday morning, may hold vital information which will help us to determine the circumstances around the incident.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw the Land Rover, I’d ask you to contact us, as the smallest amount of information may help us piece together exactly what has happened, in order for the car to leave the road.

“I’d also like to thank the Swaledale Mountain Rescue team for their assistance with this incident. Their skills and knowledge of the area have enabled my team to conduct and full and thorough investigation of the collision site.”

Local councils have long warned about the dangers of Buttertubs Pass, a notoriously treacherous road in the Yorkshire Dales, in icy weather and snow.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles manner of driving prior to it leaving the road, is asked to dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team quoting reference 12200006045.