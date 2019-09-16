Man due in court charged with murder of student from Leeds

Have your say

A man is to appear in court today (Monday) charged with the murder of a young woman from Leeds.

Paul Crowther will appear before Kirklees Magistrates Court in Huddersfield today charged over the death of Bethany Fields in the town.

Ms Fields, 21, was a student studying Environmental Geography and was found seriously injured on Fitzwilliam Street in Huddersfield town centre on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were called but Bethany was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement issued by Bethany's family over the weekend described her as "a daughter who any parent would be proud of", with a bright future ahead of her.

Crowther, 35, of Elm Way in Birstall, is charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.