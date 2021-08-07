West Yorkshire Police were called to Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor, Huddersfield just after 3.30am this morning (Saturday).
Read More
They found a man lying in the middle of the road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.41am today (Saturday), police were called to a report of a road traffic collision in Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield.
“Officers attended and found a male lying in the road.
“He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
“The road is currently closed while enquiries into the man’s death continue.”