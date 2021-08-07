Man found dead after collision in Blackmoorfoot Road in Huddersfield

A man has been found dead in the middle of the road in West Yorkshire after a road traffic collision.

By Joe Cooper
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 12:58 pm
West Yorkshire Police were called to Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor, Huddersfield just after 3.30am this morning (Saturday).

They found a man lying in the middle of the road.

Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor, Huddersfield (photo: Google).

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.41am today (Saturday), police were called to a report of a road traffic collision in Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield.

“Officers attended and found a male lying in the road.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“The road is currently closed while enquiries into the man’s death continue.”