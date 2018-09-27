Man found dead at homeless hostel in Leeds, inquest heard

A man was found dead by staff at a homeless hostel in Leeds, an inquest was told today (Thursday).

Sales assistant Ryan McGurgan, 33, had been staying at a hostel in Meanwood Road prior to his death on April 10 this year.

Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard how staff found Mr McGurgan hanging from a ligature in his room and immediately called emergency services.

After attempts to resuscitate him failed, he was pronounced dead at 3.20pm that day.

During a previous hearing, senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said it was understood Mr McGurgan was due to be recalled to prison on April 10.

Jordan Felton, who was staying at the hostel at the time, was one of the last people to have seen Mr McGurgan alive.

He had been in his room on the morning of April 10 with another resident when Mr McGurgan came in sweating.

In a written statement, Mr Felton said it appeared as though he has taken a substance like crack cocaine.

Mr McGurgan stayed for around 10 minutes and then returned to his own room.

The court heard Mr McGurgan had registered at the York Street Health Practice in 2014 and had a history of heroin and crack cocaine use.

He had also received treatment at various periods in the past through the alcohol and drug service Forward Leeds.

A toxicology report stated there was evidence of cannabis use in the days and hours prior to Mr McGurgan’s death.

There was also evidence of ethanol in his system but the court heard this could have been due to chemical changes in the body after death.

In her report, pathologist Dr Lisa Barker said the medical cause of Mr McGurgan’s death had been hanging.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach concluded that the cause of Mr McGurgan’s death was a suicide.

