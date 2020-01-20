Man found dead on Yorkshire beach named by police

Have your say

A man who was found dead near to the East Pier on Whitby beach earlier this month has been named by police as Christopher Batty.

The body of Mr Batty, 64, from the Whitby area, was discovered on Saturday, January 11.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, however North Yorkshire Police are still carrying out enquiries to establish Mr Batty's last known moments.

Officers are appealing for anyone who knew Mr Batty who saw him between Tuesday, January 2 and Saturday, January 11 to contact them.

Mr Batty was wearing dark blue trousers and a khaki coloured light weight jacket, which he may have been wearing with the hood up.

Anyone with information can call police on 101.