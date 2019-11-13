Man found not guilty of attempted murder over shooting at Leeds drinking club

A man has been found not guilty of attempted murder over an incident at a drinking venue in Leeds in which a man suffered shotgun injuries.

Jeremy Rawlins was cleared after a week-long trial at Leeds Crown Court in which he was accused of trying to kill Lloyd Aikens at the venue in Chapeltown.

Crime scene after shooting at Back Newton Grove, Chapeltown, in April this year.

The jury reached a unanimous verdict after deliberating for three hours and six minutes.

Mr Rawlins, of Mexborough Grove, Chapeltown, was also found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

There were cheers from the public gallery as the verdicts were delivered in court.

Prosecutors claimed Mr Rawlins, known to his friends as Tupac, fired a revolver at Mr Aikens as the two men fought at a club known as The Hole.

The court heard the incident took place as other members of the public were in the venue on Back Newton Grove on April 28 this year.

The prosecution alleged the incident happened when Mr Aikens was asked to fix a speaker.

Mr Aikens, whose nickname is Crazy, became upset when he felt someone tapping the side of his head as he bent down to tune the speaker in the DJ booth.

He accused Mr Rawlins of "secretly abusing" him but Mr Rawlins claimed he was just shining the light from his mobile phone so Mr Aikens could see better.

The prosecution said Mr Aikens refused to continue fixing the speaker when Mr Rawlins called him an "idiot".

Mr Aikens went outside but returned to work on the speaker when people became upset that there was no music.

The alleged attack then took place inside the venue.

Mr Aikens survived the shooting despite a bullet travelling through his shoulder and neck and coming to rest near his spine.

Mr Rawlins was arrested and gave an account to police that Mr Aikens had come at him with a weapon when he was at the top of the stairs at The Hole.

He said the gun was discharged during the struggle and that Mr Aikens reached for a knife and slashed him across the face.