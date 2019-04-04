Man found with meat cleaver during stop and search

Police who stopped and searched a man found that he was carrying a meat clever in a public place.

Officers searched the man in Cottingley, Bradford after receiving a report about a suspicious incident from a member of the public.

It took place on Wednesday, April 3.

The 21-year-old man was arrested for carrying the meat clever and charged with possession of a blade in a public place.

He was bailed to appear at Bradford Magistrates.

West Yorkshire Police in Shipley released this statement on Facebook: "Shipley officers yesterday utilised their stop search powers in Cottingley following a report of a suspicious incident from a member of the public. A 21-year-old male was located, subsequently searched and a meat cleaver was found.

"Following his arrest, the male was later charged with possession of a blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He was bailed to appear at Bradford Magistrates

"This is still a live investigation so no further details may be released."

Meat cleaver knives are generally used as kitchen or butcher's knives.

